Joplin Empire Market celebrates birthday bash

JOPLIN, Mo. — A one stop shop for locally sourced goods is celebrating its anniversary.

As the cowbell rung, the Joplin Empire Market held their third birthday bash.

On top of their normal vendors, the market also hosted an alpaca petting zoo, giveaways and even a baby goat naming contest.

The market was created to provide a platform for local vendors, which could maintain a presence previous markets could not.

Ivy Hagedorn, Market Coordinator of Joplin Empire Market, says, “We celebrate the spirit of craftsmanship here, even down to our 1907 building, its all about what we can make with our own two hands, what we can, what we can grow, what we can build.”

The Joplin Empire Market plans to get back into night markets later this year.

It will also be the site of Artsfest in September.