Joplin Elks make masks for Southwest Missouri veterans

Joplin, MO

A local organization uses their sewing skills to help veterans stay safe during this global pandemic.

Volunteers from the Joplin Elks Lodge are making reusable masks for veterans in the Mount Vernon Home.



The first round of more than two dozen masks are being handmade this weekend.



Masks will be washable and have an opening in them for filters.



Volunteers say while it is a lot of hard work, it’s worth it.

Susan Cook/Joplin Elks Lodge 501 President

“Providing services to veterans is one of our major projects. Making masks for the Mount Vernon’s Veterans Home is a way we can help our veterans, our men and women who have given so much for us in sacrifice and in their service.”

The Mount Vernon Veteran’s Home has more than 150 residents.



Cook adds the Elks will continue to make more masks if they need them.