Joplin Elk's Project Graduation Breakfast

Joplin, Mo - A local organization takes time out of their Saturday morning to serve breakfast in efforts to give back to the community.

The Joplin Elk's Lodge held their monthly charitable breakfast, with this month raising funds for Joplin High School's Project Graduation.

For just eight dollars, visitors enjoyed omelets, pancakes, and biscuits and gravy with one hundred percent of the donations going directly to the cause.

The "Joplin High School Project Graduation" is a program that provides a safe and enjoyable environment for seniors on graduation night.

"We are a very charitable organization. You know we try to help out as many places as we can, but this one has you know a pretty big significance because we are literally investing in the future of our community." says Rob Wise, Joplin Elk's Lodge Operations Officer

For February's charitable breakfast, the Joplin Elks will be supporting "Jasper County Court Appointed Special Advocates."