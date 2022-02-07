JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – The eating disorder clinic in Joplin through Freeman Health’s Ozark Center has seen some positive results since its opening in 2015.

People in other states are interested in the program and how it serves our mostly rural community, and, since there is sometimes a direct tie between eating disorders and suicidal thoughts, the clinic has become another tool to help anyone struggling to take care of their mental health.

“They’re the second deadliest mental illness. Second only to opiate use disorders, so we take it really seriously,” says Dr. Jenny Copeland, Ozark Center Licensed Psychologist.

For the past seven years, a specialized approach to treating eating disorders has developed in Joplin to serve the area.

“There aren’t other eating disorders services that were really available for clients in our communities. They’ve had to travel hours away from us in order to get the life-saving care that they need,” says Dr. Copeland.

She is a licensed psychologist on the Reconnect Eating Disorders Team. She says the need for treating the illness in our community is bigger than they could have ever imagined.

“Most people with an eating disorder are not visibly underweight. And they’re not mostly teenagers. There’s a wide variety of folks and a whole variety of body sizes and body types that struggle with these potentially life-threatening illnesses,” says Dr. Copeland.

Life-threatening because studies show a higher rate of suicide for people with eating disorders.

Dr. Copeland explains, “For people who have never talked to someone with an eating disorder have never worked with it. It just doesn’t make sense to other people, and that’s really isolating and lonely. And sometimes people don’t even believe you, especially if you don’t look like a stereotype, they may not believe that you have an eating disorder.”

Ozark center’s program is thought to be the first of its kind in our area, and even some people from other states, hundreds of miles away want to learn more about the programs offered.

“We’re the first of our kind to really be able to provide such strong evidence-based treatment for eating disorders in a setting for people who have Medicaid, or Medicare, or even no insurance at all,” says Dr. Copeland.

She says it’s not just therapy or talking about your eating disorder the whole time.

“You’re working with a dietician who helps you find compassion and consistency in how you eat. We have reconnect coaches that help them with practicing skills, doing homework, going to the grocery store, adding an additional layer of support,” says Dr. Copeland.

That connection with an entire team of professionals, as well other clients seeking the same treatment, is part of the secret to the clinic’s success: community.

Dr. Copeland says, “Bringing into community with other people who are struggling, who are really going to understand, and they develop these really neat relationships with each other and support each other, even as we do as their providers, through difficult times and standing by each other’s side. It can be really powerful.”