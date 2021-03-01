Joplin eases Covid-19 restrictions

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin City Council is loosening coronavirus restrictions.

Monday council voted unanimously to remove the restriction limiting outdoor gatherings to 250 people. They also approved removing occupancy restrictions on restaurants and places of worship.

That measure passed with six in favor and three against. Even though they are easing some restrictions the mayor is encouraging residents to continue good hygiene and social distancing.

Ryan Stanley, Mayor, said, “Just because the city is relaxing some restrictions doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t stop doing the things that made us really successful. So hand washing, social distancing, wearing a face covering when you’re in public are all things that we would still encourage and still think work.”

Mayor Stanley says because coronavirus numbers are improving council felt comfortable easing some restrictions. He says they will constantly revisit coronavirus restrictions as they are making steps towards moving towards phase three of fully reopening.