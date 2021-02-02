Joplin domestic assault victim passes away

JOPLIN, Mo. — The victim in a recent Joplin domestic assault case has passed away from her injuries.

38 year old Casey Malone was originally charged with first degree domestic assault in the attack on 63 year old Ann McCrary of Joplin. Last month, Joplin officers were called to 320 South Wall Avenue. That’s where they found McCrary unconscious.

She had severe injuries including a broken arm and injuries to her head. McCrary was taken to a local hospital for treatment but passed away last weekend. An autopsy is scheduled in the case.