Joplin doctor remembers impact of his military service

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local doctor is using this veterans day to reflect on the connection from his military service to his new career.

Dr. Adam Kessler, Vet, said, “Our little base would get mortared and rocketed pretty much every night.”

Not something you hear very often in Joplin, MO. But that military experience on the other side of the world helped Dr. Adam Kessler become the physician he is today. The road started more than two decades ago.

“When I went to college, I was in ROTC. Always wanted to go to medical school but didn’t get accepted.”

He went into the Army, first in the infantry then later applying to be a physician’s assistant.

“Didn’t get accepted the first time.”

But was more successful the second time. That lead to training and deployment.

“We deployed to Iraq for 16 months, mostly stabilizing trauma.”

A second deployment in Afghanistan left Kessler co-located with a surgical unit, responsible for an entire area.

“I also ran a trauma bed, scrubbed with the surgeons, and taught some advanced life support.”

Invaluable experience that opened the door to medical school, taking him to back stateside.

“Made clinicals especially easier. But there are lots of things, I think the army did a very good job of training us.”

He graduated in August, leading to a job at Freeman as an orthopedic traumatologist, a position that he says really builds on his time in the military.

“It’s crazy, I think it did help me – I know how to quickly triage people — what I need right away.”