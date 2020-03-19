Joplin discontinues Sunshine Lamp Trolley Service due to virus

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin temporarily discontinues its Sunshine Lamp Trolley Service in efforts of protecting the public against covid-19.

The city announces the service is canceled until April 6th.

However, Joplin’s MAPS service also known as Metro Area Public Transit System will still operate.

MAPS is a curb-to-curb service for individuals to use at scheduled times in Joplin and select surrounding areas.

Although Joplin has declared a state of emergency due to coronavirus, city officials believe they need to continue meeting transportation needs for people.

This includes helping people go to the doctor, to work, or to the grocery store.

When it gets closer to April 6th, city leaders will reevaluate if services will be reinstated.

If you believe you are in need of services from MAPS you can call their office at 417-626-8607 during business hours.