Joplin deaths investigation winding down with no criminal charges pursued

JOPLIN, Mo. — The investigation into two weekend deaths in Joplin will soon wind down.

Joplin police are not pursuing any criminal charges in the case, and say there’s no further threat to other residents. Officers were called to a home on South Massachusetts Avenue Saturday night. Inside, they found 87-year old Arline Smolik dead from a gunshot wound — and her 88-year old husband, William, in the back yard suffering from a gunshot wound.

He later died at the hospital. They were the only two residents of the home.