Joplin Daybreak Rotary celebrates 30 years

JOPLIN, Mo. — There was a special celebration Friday for Joplin Daybreak Rotary.

It was founded 30-years ago, started with 26 members, and was the first rotary club in Joplin to include female members. It’s seen significant growth ever since – and Friday morning, members were able to listen to testimonials from those who have benefited from the organization’s help – and, reflect on the organization’s past.

Laurie Delano, Joplin Daybreak Rotary President, said, “We feel like we can make a difference in our community and that is certainly our goal and it means a lot to all the people in our club to do that.”

Annette Thurston, Joplin Daybreak Rotary Director, said, “You can never understand the impact of what you do until you truly hear the stories from the families who you’ve served, the families who’s children’s lives have actually been affected.”

Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley was also in attendance – and issued a proclamation to honor the organization.