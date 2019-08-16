Joplin CVB to consider grants for several local organizations next week

The Convention and Visitors Bureau is recommending spending $130 thousand on a wide range of projects in the Joplin area.

Those topping the list include $25,000 for the “Guilty by Association” truck show, $17,000 for Ozark Christian College’s conference series, and $10,000 for the Joplin Memorial Run. The Joplin Disc Golf Four State Open and the Rufus Racing Summer Roundup Triathlon would get $8,000 each.

The council will discuss final approval at its meeting Monday night.

FULL LIST OF RECOMMENDATIONS:

1. Active Lifestyle Inc., for Joplin Memorial Run, asked for $18,000, awarded $10,000.

2. George A. Spiva Center for the Arts, for Master Level Art Instruction, asked for $12,000, awarded $6,000.

3. Four-State Trucks/Chrome Shop Mafia, for Guilty by Association, asked for $25,000, awarded $25,000.

4. Joplin Arts Fest Committee for the Joplin ArtsFest, asked for $13,340, awarded $7,500.

5. Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce for the 23rd annual Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival, asked for $11,070, awarded $3,000.

6. Joplin Disc Golf Club for 15th annual Four State Open, asked for $19,450, awarded $8,000.

7. Rufus Racing, for 12th annual Summer Roundup Triathlon, asked for $17,035, awarded $8,000.

8. Emancipation Celebration Committee for Emancipation Park Day Celebration, asked for $4,500, awarded $4,500.

9. Ozark Christian College, for 2020 Conference Series (5 conferences), asked for $25,000, awarded $17,500. (Continuation of Green Sheet for Council Bill No. 2019-617 approving the Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau (JCVB) Special Event & Attraction Grant distribution in FY2020 for special events, festivals and celebrations.)

10. Downtown Joplin Alliance for 2020 Event Marketing Campaign, asked for $13,900, awarded $3,000.

11. Historic Murphysburg Preservation, Inc for 2020 Home for the Holidays, asked for $1,000, awarded $1,000.

12. George Washington Carver National Monument, for Marketing 2020 Park Events, asked for $15,000, awarded $5,000.

13. MSSU Alumni Association for Alumni Tracking Software, asked for $3,500, awarded $3,500. 14. Joplin History and Mineral Museum, for 2020 Marketing Campaign, asked for $13,850, awarded $5,000. 15. Wildcat Glades Friends Group, for Events Marketing, asked for $14,995, awarded $3,000. 16. ProMusica for 2020 Concert Series (6 concerts), asked for $2,560, awarded $2,560. 17. Carthage CVB, for a Joint Marketing Effort, asked for $1,000, awarded $1,000.