Joplin CVB launches new guide for visiting tourist

Triple A predicts a record number of travelers on the road this week - nearly 47 million. And while they won't all be on I-44, Joplin is hoping to attract more than a few of them to spend extra time in town.

The Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau has launched the newest version of its guide to what travelers need to know. It's everything from hotels and restaurants to art and nightlife.

"So we did a cross country trip to Nashville from California - it took us 5 days,” says Roger Siminoff.

California traveler Roger Siminoff is also heading to Iowa. But first he's taking time out to explore off the highway in Joplin, today at city hall.

"Very impressed by this building, it's really pretty neat,” says Siminoff.

Siminoff and other travelers have a new resource - the 2018 official Joplin visitors guide. 40 thousand of them will go up at city hall, in hotels and restaurants.

"We even mail them around the world so people, it's our main piece to promote Joplin and sell what the destination has to offer,” says Patrick Tuttle.

The guide has updated images from across the community and a few points of interest too new to make it into the last edition.

"All of our new murals are in there, which is very important. Mercy Park is in there which wasn't in the last one,” says Patrick Tuttle.

It's all in the 80 page booklet - giving those new to town a taste of everything from where to eat, where to stay and where to play.

"They'll stop off here for a restaurant, for gas, for the night while they're on their journey and we're trying to get them out of the hotels and into Joplin,” says Tuttle.

Those of us more familiar with Joplin will also get a kick out of some if the photos - since this time they feature local residents. Folks might be surprised to find there are a few things they've never seen - even if they're in Joplin every day.