Joplin CVB invests in local tourism with grant money

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tourism is the focus of a new round of grants from the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau.

About 90 thousand dollars will be distributed to a wide range of events, everything from CrossFit Monster Games and the OCC Conference Series to a disc golf competition and the Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival.

New events include the Art Con in Neosho and a girls basketball tournament hosting teams from around the nation.

The goal is to attract visitors to the metro area – spending money at hotels, restaurants and shops.

“We have a radius we try to work with — just look at the impact on Joplin hotels. So like the Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival and the Art Con down in Neosho will have some impact on our hotels. And that’s where the return on investment is,” said Patrick Tuttle, Joplin CVB Director.

We’ve got a link to the full list of grants here.