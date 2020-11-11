Joplin cuts ribbon on Arts District

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new mural welcomes visitors to the Joplin Arts District.

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to mark the completion of the wall sized artwork. It features a light fixture in reference to Joplin’s Sunshine Lamp District as well as a field of poppies.

That’s connected to Memorial Hall and the recognition of local veterans military service. Organizers hope the mural will help spark more attention for the new Arts District.

Linda Teeter, Joplin Arts District, said, “We’re wanting to celebrate the cool vibe that we have and make it more visible. We have great entertainment venues – we have many things going on. We have great mom and pop shops, boutiques, restaurants, bars.”

Andrew Batcheller, Mural Artist, said, “Imagine life without art, without music, without architecture, without the beautiful paintings that are everywhere – you know I just think, just to know that there’s magic in art. And it’s something we can’t really live without.”

The Joplin Arts District runs from B Street to 12th and from Wall Street to Pennsylvania. It covers 56 blocks in the downtown area.