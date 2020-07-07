Joplin Council Votes to Stay in Step 2 in Phase 2 of Recovery Plan

JOPLIN– In the third hour of tonight’s Joplin City Council meeting, members voted on which phase the city should be in.

They weighed moving forward, or staying in the phase two.

They also discussed a mask ordinance and whether to bring that back to a vote.

According to the city’s website, Phase two is as follows:

As of June 2, 2020, the City of Joplin is in “Phase 2 – Step 2” of the Joplin Plan for Response and Recovery. During this phase, we are taking steps to reopen and recover, while still practicing various measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

This plan allows us to cautiously resume some regular community activities focusing on three key elements:

Adjust physical distancing strategies

Maintain focus on testing, isolation strategies and healthcare

Individual and corporate responsibility

All of us are familiar with social distancing from Phase 1 and will need to continue this practice throughout this entire plan. As Joplin’s Public Health Department continues its work with our healthcare partners and hospitals, the success of completing the steps in “Phase 2 – Recovery” is the responsibility of each individual, business and organization.