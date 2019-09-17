Joplin council to review 15th Street expansion proposal

Joplin city leaders will take a closer look at a proposed expansion to 15th Street.

The city council will consider buying property immediately to the east of the intersection of 15th and Range Line.

The discussion centers on creating a more formal roadway from the traffic signal to the Walmart parking lot.

If approved, it would still likely be some time before construction would be underway.

“And then after that, would be doing the utility relocation and then street construction,” explained David Hertzberg with Joplin Public Works.

If approved, construction for the project is expected to cost the city nearly $1.5 million.