Joplin council talks Memorial Hall preservation and city manager position at Monday night’s meeting

Monday night, the Joplin city council unanimously approved a resolution to submit an application for a 2020 Historic Preservation Fund grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

This will allow the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission to nominate Joplin Memorial Hall to the National Register of Historic Places.

City leaders also have a memorandum of understanding with Connect2Culture to pursue the national register nomination for memorial hall.

Tuesday night, a representative from Connect2Culture spoke in favor of this application.

The city will have to designate nearly $9,500 for the nomination.

However, the historic preservation fund grant will reimburse 60% of that cost.

Tuesday night, the council also got an update on the city manager search.

Mayor Gary Shaw says the consulting agency the city has hired to help with the search has sent out brochures to find qualified candidates for the opening.

Shaw says the group plans to get back to council around September 20th to the 23rd with a list of possible candidates.

At that time, the council plans to go over the list to decide which candidates to bring in for interviews or tours.