Joplin Council looks at projects completed using sales tax approved by Joplin voters

Tens of millions of dollars have been collected in targeted sales tax approved by Joplin voters. And city leaders are putting those projects under a microscope.

It’s everything from fixing flood prone areas to building new bridges and hiring dozens of police officers. Those are just a few of the things covered by three special taxes approved since 2001.

One is the Capital Improvements Sales Tax, which has tackled road repairs on virtually every busy road in Joplin and includes the fix to replace the low water bridge on North Schifferdecker. But the tax revenue has also helped in many other ways.

“Thanks to the voters approving this, it has changed our community. Both the infrastructure, the quality of life, parks and public safety in the community,” says Leslie Haase, Joplin Finance Director.

The city council will hear a report at Joplin city hall, detailing which projects have been accomplished and what’s still left to do.