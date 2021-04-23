Joplin Convention and Visitor Bureau offering grants

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’d like to get the word out about an event your group or organization is holding – the Joplin Convention & Visitor’s Bureau has you covered.

Each year, the CVB dolls out grant funding to help promote events that take place in a greater-than 70-mile radius of Joplin. Officials say the big advantage grant recipients receive is a marketing boost they couldn’t otherwise afford. The money to fund the grant program comes from the hotel and motel room tax.

Patrick Tuttle, Director, Joplin Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, said, “This is the annual grant program, there’s a 120 thousand dollars in the grant, any one event can get 25 thousand dollars or up to 25 thousand dollars, and the time frame is from one November of this year till from 2021 through 31 October 2022.”