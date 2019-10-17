Joplin construction on 7th and Illinois will cause delays

JOPLIN, Mo. — Work begins on Monday, October 21 and is expected to continue for approximately four weeks. Storm water construction near 7th Street and Illinois Avenue will cause lane closures and possible traffic delays in this area.

The project will expand the storm water capacity in this area that includes both Joplin Creek and Iowa Branch.

Work includes installation of sidewalk, inlets and piping along Illinois Avenue south of 7th Street, affecting northbound traffic patterns. As work begins along the east side of Illinois avenue it will close the right northbound lane.

Drivers wishing to head east will be able to merge back into the right turn lane just before the intersection. As project progresses, lane closures will shift, and drivers are asked to use caution and watch for these lane drops as they move through the intersection.

Businesses in these areas will remain open and accessible during normal operation hours during these projects. Drivers may want to choose alternative routes due to possible delays.