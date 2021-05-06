Joplin company recognizes volunteers

JOPLIN, Mo. — A big thank you to one company’s volunteers came in the form of a cookout Thursday.

Hospice Campassus held the event outside its East 32nd street location over the lunch hour. Volunteer Coordinator Teresa Severs says cooking hot dogs and hamburgers is the least she can do for everything volunteers do for her clients.

Teresa Severs, Volunteer Coordinator, Hospice Compassus, said, “We’re just having a cook out here for to show some appreciation for volunteers, they do an amazing job all year long, visiting patients, helping in our office, running deliveries and so we just wanted have a cookout and show our appreciation to them.”

Severs says the company usually has a banquet for volunteers – but it had to be postponed this year due to the pandemic.