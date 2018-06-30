Dozens gather to enjoy music and baseball, all while celebrating the selfless heroes of their community.

Compass Quest, True North Enterprises, and the Joplin Outlaws held the Joplin Community Heroes Appreciation Festival at Joe Becker Stadium.

The organizations wanted to recognize not only the service that veterans have done for our country, but also first responders.

The event included vendors, live bands, and of course a joplin outlaws baseball game.

"It's not as common for them to thank the first responders in our community, but they sacrifice everyday for us. And so we just want to give a little bit back to them." says Director of Compass Quest Veteran Services, Ted Donaldson

"I always feel so grateful to have that ability to give back to those that have given so much for us. Any opportunity that we can find to be able to do that we always want to be onboard." says Director of True North Enterprises, Jimmy Burgess

Organizers say emergency personnel as well as the city were very happy to hear the event was happening.