Joplin Community Comes Together for Injured Lamar Boy

The Joplin community shows support for an injured Lamar boy recovering from an ATV crash last week.

Cunningham Park was full of residents praying and singing for 10-year-old Troy Onstott.



He’s been in the hospital since last week after crashing on ATV.

Organizers say they want to come together as a community and support the family as Troy recovers.



“We want to show the family that we are out supporting them. And many of us, like myself have never meet them. But we don’t need to. God knows them. God loves them. So we just want to share that love.” David Durall Founder Unity in the Community.



Numerous church leaders also came to tonight’s event, leading the group.

Sunday evening, Carthage, Lamar and Seneca held similar gatherings.