Joplin Community Clinic busier than ever, but not from covid cases

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s Community Clinic is busier than ever – but it’s not from cases of the coronavirus.

Any patients with symptoms like a cough and fever are being redirected to the local covid-19 call center.

Staff is continuing to see all other patients.

Normally up to 25% of appointments cancel, but in the last few weeks there have been very few, if any, no-shows.

Workers point out the clinic serves as more than just a doctor’s office.

Stephanie Brady, Joplin Comm. Clinic, said, “Their pharmacy, their lab, everything. So they can’t necessarily go to a pharmacy down the street to get their medication. But they can come to the clinic – so we really have to stay open. We really have to be there for them.”

Workers add the community has really stepped up, passing along donations of food and home medical supplies for the clinic to pass on to patients.