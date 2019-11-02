Joplin community celebrates grand opening of Mohaska Trail

JOPLIN, Mo.–The new Mohaska Trail officially opens with a ribbon cutting in Joplin on Friday.

The 10,000 square-foot trail starts at Cunningham Park and weaves just east of Mercy Park and over to Main Street. Construction started just a few months ago.

The trail does cross 26th Street, so the city installed new pedestrian signs as well as lights so traffic is aware.

The younger generation coming up, demographic, especially–that’s an expectation that the community can provide those services and those lifestyle things that keeps them in the community, and trails are one of that,” explained Troy Bolander with the City of Joplin. “So every time we accomplish a project like this, it’s a good win for Joplin.”

The trail cost just over one million dollars to construct. It was funded through CDBG money, MoDOT, as well as the medical school nearby.