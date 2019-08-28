Joplin community celebrates grand opening of Memorial Hills senior apartments

Joplin city and chamber members gathered at Memorial Hills for the grand opening of the complex.

The development offers 54 one and two-bedroom apartment homes ranging from $325 up to $620 per month for seniors age 62 and over.

It was made possible by both state and federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit programs.

And, developer Kevin Parker says it only took a few weeks to fill up, once construction was finished back in the spring.

“Which just goes to show the need for this type of project in Joplin since, especially after so much housing was destroyed after the tornado, a lot of the housing in Joplin that was destroyed was by default, affordable housing,” Parker explained.

Parker says plans are in the works to possibly build a second development just like Memorial Hills in Joplin in the future.