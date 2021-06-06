JOPLIN, Mo. — Pizza, drinks and laughter.

That’s what you can find at one local bar once again.

Joplin Comedy, Sunday Comix has made its return at Blackthorn Pizza and Pub.

People 21 and up can go to the pub, free of charge, every Sunday at 9:30 and listen to local comics.

Now, in its fourth show since it’s hiatus during the pandemic, Joplin Comedy Co-Founder, Mike Denny, says its important to make people laugh again.

Mike Denny – Joplin Comedy Co-Founder, says, “It gives a since of normalcy to people, you know to come and gather, and have a good time. You know we have a wide variety of senses of humor up on stage, as well as off stage. So I think you’re going to find something that just suits you, and you know you’re gonna have a good time.”

Denny adds if you’d like to participate in future open mic nights, sign ups start every Sunday at 9:00 P.M. At Blackthorn.