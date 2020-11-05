Joplin club collecting food for those in need

JOPLIN, Mo. — Forest Park Awana Club is collecting non-perishable food for those in need.

Annabelle Rutledge, 7th Grader, said, “It kind of makes me feel joyful and hopeful that it will help someone who really needs it.”

Kids at Forest Park Joplin are giving back to the community. Wednesday the Awana Club spent the evening donating non-perishables to Mission Joplin.

Lori Hunter, Co-Director, Mission Joplin, said, “There are a lot of families because of covid especially right now who have had their hours cut back or they’ve lost their jobs or they’ve missed work because of sickness so there are families out there even new families who haven’t needed help before who need our help now.”

The pantry provides food, clothes, and household items, for anyone in the community needing assistance.

“We’re just blessed to be able to help the people in our community.”

Mission Joplin says its great to see children help those in need.

“I love it. It makes me know that their teachers and their parents are training them to serve others and to think about others and not just themselves.

Awana Club members say anyone can help others.

“See what the community needs and see if there are any places that take any donations and just give them what they need,” said Rutledge.

Mission Joplin is open for Joplin residents all you need to bring is your ID and a proof of residency. The pantry is open Tuesday and Thursday from 10 in the morning until noon.