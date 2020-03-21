Joplin closes city buildings to public until April 3

JOPLIN, Mo. — Late Friday evening Joplin announced that all city buildings, except the health department, will be closed to the public until April 3rd.

The full release can be read below.

“In order to lessen the possible spread of coronavirus-19 (COVID-19), City buildings will close to the public starting Monday March 23 through April 3, 2020, unless further action is needed to expand the closures. The closures include all City buildings with the exception of the Joplin Health Department as it continues to work with its community partners during this public health emergency.

To continue social distancing measures, health officials ask that only those needing immediate health services be sought from the department due to the emergency. If you have questions about health services call 417-623-6122.

Because of the closures, essential City services are being adjusted to allow business to continue without citizens having to come into the buildings.

“I recognize this decision affects many citizens, but our top priority is keeping our employees and community safe through this emergency,” said Nick Edwards, City Manager. “Essential services will continue, while other operations may be downsized or delayed until we get through this public health crisis. We have encouraged our citizens to adhere to the recommendations of staying home, avoiding social gatherings and practicing social distancing when in groups. We are telling our employees these same precautions and are putting them in place.”

Citizens can conduct business with the City through email or phone. Below is a listing of the changes that will remain in place through April 3, 2020, unless further action is needed to expand the closures. Information can also be found on the City’s website at www.joplinmo.org .

Building Division

New Building Permits – New building permits will not be issued, except for emergency situations. If emergency situation occurs, please contact Building Division at Building-Inspector@joplnmo.org or call 417-624-0820, ext.521.

– New building permits will not be issued, except for emergency situations. If emergency situation occurs, please contact Building Division at Building-Inspector@joplnmo.org or call 417-624-0820, ext.521. Building Inspections – Required building inspections pertaining to projects already permitted will continue as normal. The normal 24 hour notice is required and requests may be submitted via email at Building-Inspector@joplinmo.org or by phone 417-624-0820 ext. 521.

City Clerk

All City Board and Commissions meetings are cancelled through April 3, 2020. This will be reevaluated after that date.

Finance Department (Utility Bills)

Monthly utility bills can be paid by:

Phone – Call 417-627-2955. No additional fees apply. This option is available during the public emergency. Online payment – go to www.joplinmo.org/payments. No additional fees apply. This option is always available. Drop box – located on the west side of City Hall, 602 S. Main St. Envelopes provided at box and should be used with your payment and statement stub to ensure proper account is credited.

Business license fee – Pay by phone by calling call 417-624-0820, ext. 1242. No additional fees apply. This option is available during the public emergency.

Residents are always welcome to mail their payment to the City of Joplin, Attn: Utility Billing, 602 South Main, Joplin, Mo., 64801.

Municipal Court:

All Court dockets have been suspended and rescheduled to a date beyond April 27, 2020. Dates were moved beyond the April 3, 2020 mandate to account for a possible extension.

Court Fines can be paid by:

Online payment – go to www.municipalonlinepayments.com/Joplinmo, (available 24 hours/day) Phone – Call 1-800-444-1187 (available 24 hours/day) Bilingual representatives available. Drop Box – located on west side of City Hall, 602 S. Main St. Envelopes provided at box and should be used with your payment. For other payment options, call 417-627-2930 Monday- Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Health Department:

Medical Division

Vital Records – Services will be available, on immediate need basis.

Immunizations – Available, call 417-623-6122 with questions.

Temporary Medicaid Service, including pregnancy testing – will continue to allow enrollment

WIC Division

WIC will continue to provide benefits to all active participants by phone. Call 417-623-1928 for instructions or questions.

Animal Control Division

Continue with some limitations in service.

Fire Department

Burn permits will not be issued during this public health emergency.

Fire Reports – Call 417-623-0403 to request a report. These will be sent via email, mail or fax.

Planning, Development and Neighborhood Services

See Click Fix weed/grass complaints, and other items will be acknowledged but not addressed during the public health emergency.

Parks and Recreation

Parks are open to the public; however, bathrooms are closed. During park visits, please use social distancing guidelines as necessary.

Shelter Reservations are not being taken until after April 3.

Tennis courts at Joplin Athletic Complex are open.

Memorial Hall is closed to the public until after April 3

All programs, events, leagues and tournaments are cancelled or postponed. Will review during the week of March 30.

Registration is open online at joplinparks.org for programs and events scheduled after April 6. (Programs will be reviewed at a later date)

Schifferdecker Golf Course

Course is open. Clubhouse is closed, golfers should use side window for payment and tee off times. Golf carts are wiped down after each use.

All leagues and tournaments during this time frame have been cancelled.

This public health emergency is a rapidly-changing situation that requires frequent evaluation, and we will continue to follow the guidelines of national and local public health officials as this situation develops. In the meantime, please call City Hall, 417-624-0820, with any questions during this time or visit the City’s website at www.joplinmo.org .

For more information about COVID-19, visit our website: https://www.joplinmo.org/1056/COVID-19 or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/ .”