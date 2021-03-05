Joplin closes 6th Street ramp due to structural issues

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin has closed the 6th Street ramp until further notice because of its current structural condition.

The ramp leads from 6th and Main Street to the parking deck at 6th Street and Virginia Avenue. The parking area can still be accessed from the entrance along Virginia Avenue. Barricades and signs are in place to alert traffic about the closure.

Joplin city leaders are working to select a consultant to see how to move forward with fixing the parking garage and the ramp.