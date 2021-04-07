Joplin classes receive financial boost

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin classrooms will have some creative lesson plans thanks to a financial boost from the Joplin Schools Foundation.

Excellence in education grants are going out to six schools, giving teachers the funding they need to make learning more engaging.

Both elementary schools and middle schools are getting nearly $7,000 in grants – including an eighth grade classroom at south Middle School. Teacher Abbie Durr will use the money to buy spectral tubes for lessons involving the elements.

Abbie Durr, SMS Teacher, said, “When we talk about light toward the end of the year – we have diffraction glasses so we can see how that light diffracts. And each element and molecule diffracts differently so it’ll be really fun.”

Phyllis Sapp, Joplin Schools Foundation, said, “We’re excited. It’s really fun to read all of the ideas. We’d like to be able to fund all of them.”

The Joplin Schools Foundation funds teacher grants every year, and also helped to pay for security cameras at Joplin grade schools.