JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin Project Graduation is hosting a golf tournament to help keep high school seniors safe on graduation night.

The Joplin Class of 2019 Project Graduation Golf Tournament will be held on April 28th at Schifferdecker Golf Course. The Four-Person Scramble begins with check-in and registration at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday. Lunch and awards will follow the tournament.

Team entry is $240 and proceeds from the tournament will go to support Joplin Project Graduation. Project Graduation is a community driven effort to create a safe and supervised environment for seniors celebrating high school graduation.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities or to register your team, please contact:

Deborah Gould (417) 392-0083 or Julie Tyler, (417) 438-9313

Please send all entry forms or hole sponsorship to dgould1000@gmail.com or markjulie1995@att.net.

Forms may also be mailed to the address listed below:

Make checks payable to: JHS Project Graduation

All mail may be sent to Joplin High School Project Graduation 2019, Attn: Golf

Tournament Committee, PO BOX 855, Joplin, MO 64802

