Joplin city sales tax up in August compared to 2019

JOPLIN, Mo. — City sales tax is surprisingly up this month. City leaders say there were preparing to face budget cuts but are very happy they haven’t had to.

In August the city’s revenue was up 1.4% over 2019. That’s 0.4% higher than July of this year.

When covid-19 started impacting the city, staff cut one million dollars out of the 2019-2020 budget preparing for the worst. But city leaders say–the exact opposite has happened.

Mayor Ryan Stanley, City of Joplin, said, “So I’m not happy that the virus is here and I’m not happy that we’re having to give thought to this but I’m certainly happy that we’re not worried about whether our revenues are falling because then we’d have to worry about what services we amend or what services we suspend.”

Mayor Stanley says the city is seeing more revenue coming in right now than before covid-19. They’re thinking canceled vacations and home owners working on projects have played a big role in that.