Joplin city sales tax revenue is growing more than expected

JOPLIN, MO – Joplin city sales tax revenue continues to grow with double digit increases.

July revenue is up nearly 27% from 2020.

It’s the 8th month in a row for an increase, which averages out to 12% for the year to date.

City workers had expected a much, much smaller number at the start of the fiscal year.

“Definitely is a surprise. When we, when we were putting the budget together, we certainly did not anticipate this. It’s a reflection though of um the stimulus dollars um and some pent up demand.” Says Leslie Haase, Joplin City Finance Dir.

City workers point out the trend is in line with growth in national sales, including retail, restaurants, auto, and the construction industry.