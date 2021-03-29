Joplin city officials optimistic about future

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin city officials say – despite the pandemic – things seem to be getting back on track.

They are cautiously optimistic and looking ahead. They’re hoping to benefit from the momentum the local economy has established. They want to focus on improving the city’s image to attract new business, and say – now is the perfect time to do so.

Ryan Stanley, Joplin Mayor, said, “We’re certainly moving in the right direction with our recovery.”

It’s been a positive trend recently. While other parts of the country have experienced an increase in covid-19 cases, numbers have decreased in Joplin. And, even within the state, vaccinations have been higher in Joplin.

Ryan Talken, Joplin Health Director, said, “The state wide average is 24%. Joplin numbers we’re at 31%.”

And through hard work, the local economy has benefited.

“Our local businesses are growing, our local businesses are thriving, our local businesses are expanding. Joplin has more opportunity and more enterprises showing interest in coming to this town than any other time I can remember on council,” said Stanley.

City officials are hoping to take advantage of this and are working to improve the image of the city by working on needed areas.

“From dilapidated and vacant buildings, from neighborhoods that are falling into disrepair, from littered lands, the public lands that the city needs to clean up or lands that the citizenry, private lands that need to be cleaned up.”

By using funds generated by potential taxes.

“The park storm water sales tax renewal and what projects end up on that. To what projects and how we can step into that with potential funding with the use tax.”

To help make sure Joplin leaves the pandemic in a positive way.

“The city of Joplin needs to put its best foot forward right now in order to make sure we’re attracting that great quality talent that wants to come to the city of Joplin.”

The specific goals include improve the city’s appearance, declining neighborhoods, economic development, public safety, and address homelessness. The city staff have also developed 46 individual projects for this initiative, the city council will be reviewing those.