Joplin City offices CLOSED & Council meeting rescheduled due to Martin Luther King holiday

JOPLIN, Mo. — In observance of Martin Luther King holiday on Monday, January 20, the Joplin City Council’s regularly-scheduled third Monday meeting will be rescheduled.

The rescheduled meeting will be held on the following day, Tuesday, January 21.

The rescheduled meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held in the Council Chambers on 5th floor of City Hall, 602 South Main.

Also, in recognition of the holiday, City Hall and other City services, including the Sunshine Lamp Trolley and MAPS system, will be closed on Martin Luther King holiday, January 20.

Residential trash and curbside recycling services will NOT change due to this closing, and Monday pick-ups will be completed on that day.

KGCS-TV, Missouri Southern State University’s television station, will broadcast the City Council meeting live on January 21, and will offer a re-broadcast at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22.

Programming may be seen over the air on digital channel 22 and on regional cable television systems such as Cable One, Mediacom and Suddenlink.

For more information, contact Lynn Onstot, Public Information Officer at 624-0820, ext. 204.