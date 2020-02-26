Joplin leaders name Missouri Southern grad, former US Marine as next City manager

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin City Council announced their pick for the Joplin City Manager position today in Council Chambers.

Nick Edwards was chosen among three other candidates for the job. Edwards has served as Assistant City Manager, Director of Administration, and Assistant to the City Manager for the city of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Edwards grew up in Joplin, went to MSSU, and served our country in the US Marine Corps from 1999-2003.

The City Manager position was previously filled by interim Dan Pekarek, Director of the Joplin Health Department, following the resignation of Sam Anselm in March of last year.

Edwards answered questions and discussed his background and what he is looking forward to in his new position.