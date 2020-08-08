Joplin city leaders want community input on future of Ewert Park

JOPLIN, Mo. — City leaders wants your input on what you think the future of one of the oldest parks in Joplin should look like.

Ewert Pool was first opened in 1925 and was one of five pools in Joplin in the 1940s and 1950s.

In 2003 it was renovated into Joplin’s first aquatic center.

Today of Joplin’s three pools, Ewert Pool sees the least number of visitors during a normal season.

So the city is conducting a study to learn what citizens want for Ewert Pool, this includes water-related features and park amenities, and they want citizens to take a survey.

All citizens who have an interest are encouraged to take the survey.

It is available from now until August 27th.

Citizens will respond to questions about Joplin pools, recreational preferences and possible park facilities in the future.

The survey can be taken by following the link below.

http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07eh82xjifkd4xksty/start