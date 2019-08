Joplin city leaders are expected to leave the property tax rate as-is during a meeting at city hall tonight.

State law requires cities to hold an annual public hearing about the tax rate.

City workers say inflation and growth in the city will likely lead to the decision to keep the rate flat, current set at just $.43 per $100 valuation.

That expected to bring in $2.4 million for the city and Joplin library.

Council members will meet at 6 pm Monday night on the fifth floor of City Hall.