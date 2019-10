JOPLIN, Mo– In a special session tomorrow evening Joplin City Council will enter a closed session to discuss hiring a new City Manager.

Here’s the notice for the meeting.

The city is forced to find a new City Manager after the former, Sam Anselm resigned from his position.

Anslem recently was employed by another city in St. Louis county. That ended his severance pay with the city of Joplin, which, after seven months would have totaled $90,000.