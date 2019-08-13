Joplin city leaders approve to put tax question on ballot

In a special meeting Monday night, Joplin city leaders agree to put a half-cent sales tax before voters in November.

The tax would be a general sales tax on retail sales within the city of Joplin. It would fund the closure of the Fire and Police Pension Plan and then migrate new hires on to the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System (LAGERS).

Approval Monday night means the tax will go before voters on November 5th.

City leaders are forced to look at a tax hike because the pension plan as it is now is only about 64% funded.

A work group suggests the tax sunset, or end, in 12 years or until the plan is 120% funded.