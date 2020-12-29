Joplin city leaders approve new TIF plan

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin city leaders have passed a more than $188 million project that will boost the economy.

The Joplin City Council approved the 32nd Street place tax increment financing redevelopment plan or TIF. The contract would be among Menards, the city, and real estate developer Woodsonia. Developers would create a Menards along with apartments and possibly a movie theater. The Joplin City Manager expects Menard’s and the apartments to generate around $40 million for the economy and help surrounding areas.

Nick Edwards Joplin City Manager, said, “Usually in developments like this these can be a catalyst for other things to occur so when you have a significant development in the area the surrounding area might benefit you might see new tenants in the area we might see increased property values, better lease rates all that stuff so a rising tide will lift all boats. This is something that will benefit all of Joplin.”

This passed for now – but they will discuss details of the ordinances in the future. Once everything has final approval, the next step will be the developer to finish the design and start clearing land.