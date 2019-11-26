Joplin city hall taking new applications for city manager

The Joplin city council has decided to reopen the application process to find a new city manager.

The council is down to just two finalists from an inital list of five, after three of the candidates withdrew from consideration.

That means consulting firm “Strategic Government Resources” of Keller, Texas will vet a new round of applicants with a goal of bringing new names to the council early in 2020.

The job has been open since last March with the city health director filling in on a temporary basis.