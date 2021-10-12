Joplin City Hall façade renovations underway, west entrance closed

JOPLIN, Mo. — A century-old building in downtown Joplin is getting some TLC. Crews are replacing bricks on the façade of Joplin City Hall — addressing worn areas on primarily the west and south sides of the building.

About 800 bricks are expected to be installed over the next couple of weeks. The building is 111 years old. City officials say regular upkeep includes brick updates and waterproofing.

“You know, the brick will start breaking up and you know, the mortar will start breaking up because it’s dried out. And water starts seeping in behind it. And once it gets into the walls and creates bigger issues,” said Lyndon Lawson, Joplin Public Works Asst. Director.

The west entrance to City Hall will be closed during construction. The doors on Main Street and 6th Street are still accessible. Work is expected to wrap up in about two weeks.