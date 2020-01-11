Joplin city employee of over 20 years is calling it quits

JOPLIN, Mo. — A long time Joplin city employee is calling it a career.

Mary Anne Phillips started working for the city of Joplin back in 1997.

In addition to her duties as the city’s Recycling Coordinator, she has been instrumental in handling many ice and wind storm debris cleanup efforts, four of which were designated as national disasters.

She’s also written several successful grants for the Recycling Center.

She says she’ll miss being part of the city’s management team.

Mary Anne Phillips, Joplin Recycling Coordinator, said, “Knowing what’s going on, knowing what’s going to happen, planning, and also just miss helping people, you know it’s kind of nice to be the expert on trash, people call and they go, “What do I do with such and such” and I always have an answer for them, they may not like the answer but I have one.”

Her last day on the job will be next Friday.

She plans to go to work for her husband after that.

By the way, the Joplin Recycling Center has officially turned twenty years old.