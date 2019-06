A sinkhole first opened up on Friday, June 14th. City workers say that was likely prompted by recent wet weather. They barricaded the 16 by 20 foot opening and poured a concrete cap as a fix over the weekend. Rain is delaying the process to seal the site, but crews hope to re-open the road Wednesday morning.

And it isn’t the only one in the area. Another mineshaft opened up just a few blocks away on 26th Street around Memorial Day.