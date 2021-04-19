Joplin City Council votes to increase wages of seasonal workers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Part-time and seasonal workers in Joplin are getting a boost in pay.

The Joplin City Council approved an ordinance increasing the starting wage by 9%. Part-time and seasonal workers will now start at $10.30 per hour. The parks and recreation department is hoping the increase will help fully staff all three pools for the Summer.

Paul Bloomberg, Director of Parks and Recreation, said, “We also see that it will help us in recruiting efforts to get lifeguards and cashiers and outside service attendants at the golf course. Its just another tool in our back pocket to hopefully recruit and staff all three pools.”

They will be hosting lifeguard training days beginning the first weekend in May. The Joplin City Council is also considering a pool pass and admission increase to help fund the increase in wages. That proposal passed nine in favor tonight and will now move into second and third reading at the next city council meetings.