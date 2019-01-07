Joplin City Council to talk about revenue for flights to Chicago

JOPLIN, Mo. - The City Council will be addressing an ordinance that will guarantee revenue for regularly scheduled flights between the Joplin Regional Airport and Chicago O'Hare at tomorrow night's meeting.

There are two ordinances that pertain to the flights. The first, if passed, would allow the City of Joplin to enter into an agreement with American Airlines to generate $600,000 for regular flights between Joplin and Chicago. The second would allow the City of Joplin to enter into an agreement with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation to share liability for the $600,000 air service agreement between the city and American Airlines.

Other topics on the agenda of tomorrow night's meeting will be an ordinance potentially establishing the Joplin Youth Council as an official advisory board for city council, and more street construction projects.

We will have the results Monday night at 10 right here on KSN.