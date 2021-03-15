Joplin City Council to look into efficiency of public services

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin City Council wants a better look at how efficiently the fire and police departments are running. How does the council plan to learn this information?

City Council approved a fire department and a police department allocation study. The goal is to reduce crime and improve safety in the Joplin area.

Ryan Stanley, Mayor, said, “We need to know whether we are properly staffed we need to know if we are properly organized when our officers are working, how we set our shifts up. The key is to have operation efficiency.”

Monday night the Joplin City Council passed two council bills approving allocation studies on the fire and police department. These allocation studies are part of the action plans that were discussed during last week’s work session to reduce crime and increase safety.

Nick Edwards, City Manager, said, “They’re going to look at the population demographic, the way we are growing, the amount of resources we have equipment needs a whole host of things that it takes to provide policing and fire services.”

These studies will break down how each department is operating and what deficiencies they may have in the future. The studies will give city council the bigger picture on what needs to be improved.

“I am going to be intrigued to see how understaffed are we then that creates a whole new conversation on how do we move the needle in the right direction and how do we address the issue,” said Stanley.

The police department allocation study will cost $39,000 and the fire department study will cost $37,000. Once the studies are completed the findings will be reported to city council.