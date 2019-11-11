Joplin City Council to have several seats open after this term ends

JOPLIN, Mo.–The Joplin City Council will see some new faces after the election next spring.

Two current members say they will not seek re-election in April, including Taylor Brown and former mayor Melodee Colbert-Kean. A total of five seats will be on the ballot.

Both Anthony Monteleone and Keenan Cortez plan to run for office, while Phil Stinnett says he will decide later this week.

Council candidates must be qualified voter and have lived in town for at least four years.

The council election will be held on April 7th, 2020.